McCain eyes ban on U.S. military use of Russian rocket engines

WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee could roll back approved exceptions to a ban on the use of Russian rocket engines for U.S. military use, the committee's chairman, Senator John McCain, said in a letter made public on Wednesday.

McCain's letter was the latest salvo in an escalating congressional battle over the Russian-built rocket engines and the future of the commercial rocket launch business.

He also accused a Lockheed-Boeing venture of trying to manipulate Congress.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Ash Carter, McCain called for a freeze in certain payments to United Launch Alliance, the Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co venture, which he accused of making "inappropriate" and "dubious" claims in seeking relief from a ban on use of Russian RD-180 engines that power ULA's Atlas 5 rockets.

He said ULA's announcement last month that it would not bid for the next Air Force global positioning system satellite launch - ceding the field to privately held SpaceX - was aimed at forcing Congress to relax a ban on the engines passed after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year.

"I feel strongly that these tactics are inappropriate and intended to support an effort in the Congress to subvert the authorization process," McCain told Carter. "Given these actions and ULA's decision not to compete for a Phase IA launch, the Armed Services Committee will need to assess the establishment of an unrestricted prohibition of the use of Russian rocket engines."

A congressional aide said that meant the committee could seek to rescind the exceptions approved in 2015.

The 2016 defense policy bill signed into law last month would allow ULA to use four more RD-180 engines for military launches, on top of five approved for use last year.

Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, has said he plans to attach language to a huge federal spending bill that would further ease the engine ban, a move McCain argues would give Russia's military more money at a time of rising tensions.

ULA, the monopoly provider of such launches since its creation in 2006, said it was unable to compete for the launch because of the way the competition was structured and because it lacked RD-180 engines for its Atlas 5 rocket after the Pentagon declined its request from a waiver from the ban.

ULA said it had already assigned the five engines available at that point to commercial launches, which meant they were not available for military launches.

McCain asked Carter to tell the committee by Dec. 21 if ULA could have ordered other engines in time to meet the commercial launch dates.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said the department would respond to McCain's letter promptly, but otherwise declined to comment.

ULA told Reuters last month that its board would soon vote on an order of additional RD-180 engines valued at "several hundred million dollars" for commercial and civil use.

The company declined to comment on the letter, or any details about the engine order.

McCain also questioned ULA's claim that it could not compete because it lacked the accounting systems needed to comply with certain rules that required bidders to certify that funds from other government contracts would not benefit the GPS 3 mission.

McCain said ULA was already required to differentiate costs under the terms of a large yearly launch services support contract it has with the Air Force, and said no further contracts should be awarded until that issue was addressed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)