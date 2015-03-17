Senators blast slow Pentagon work to replace Russian rocket motor

| WASHINGTON, March 16
WASHINGTON, March 16 Two U.S. senators are
asking Defense Secretary Ash Carter to jumpstart a Pentagon
initiative to develop a new U.S. rocket engine that could
replace the Russian-built RD-180 motor, which powers a key
rocket used to lift satellites into space.
Senators James Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, and Bill
Nelson, a Florida Democrat, both members of the Senate Armed
Services Committee, said they were concerned that the Defense
Department and the Air Force were not complying with a law that
seeks development of a U.S. alternate engine by 2019.
The senators said the Air Force was not using $220 million
appropriated by Congress in the fiscal 2015 budget for work on a
new U.S. engine, and had not budgeted enough funds to meet the
2019 deadline.
Congress is pushing for development of a U.S. engine given
rising tensions between the United States and Russia over
Moscow's annexation last year of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
In a letter dated March 10, Inhofe and Nelson said Congress
made clear with passage of the 2015 defense policy bill that it
wanted to see a competition to develop a new engine that would
be available for all launch providers.
Officials from United Launch Alliance, the Air Force, and
Space Exploration Technologies, a privately held company that is
seeking certification to carry out some of the launches now done
exclusively by ULA, will testify about the issue before the
House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
The senators said the law mandated a focus on the engine,
not the broader launch systems, amid signs that the Air Force
wants to buy launch services rather than put money toward a new
engine.
The Air Force is finalizing its plans for ending reliance on
the Russian-built RD-180 engine, which powers the Atlas 5
rocket, one of two rockets used by United Launch Alliance, a
joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
, to launch U.S. military and intelligence satellites.
Last month, the Air Force issued a request for information
that indicated it was focused more on buying commercial launch
services than development of a new engine.
Launch providers such as ULA, SpaceX and Orbital ATK
welcomed the Air Force document, but it disappointed companies
such as GenCorp's Aerojet Rocketdyne, which has been
working with Dynetics Inc, a private research group, to research
a new engine.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)