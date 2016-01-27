McCain vows to undo U.S. legislation that eased Russian rocket engine ban

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
WASHINGTON Jan 27 U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain on Wednesday said he planned to introduce legislation that would strike language included in a massive 2016 spending bill that eased a congressional ban on the use of Russian rocket engines.
McCain told a hearing on the issue that he and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy would introduce the legislation on Thursday, the first of many actions planned "to ensure we end our dependence on Russian rocket engines and stop subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his gang of corrupt cronies."
McCain vowed to do "everything in my power" to ban future use of the engines, which power the Atlas 5 rocket built by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: