Pentagon to investigate comments by former exec at rocket firm

WASHINGTON, March 18 The Pentagon said on Friday
its inspector general will investigate comments made by a former
executive with United Launch Alliance (ULA) who suggested the
department had improperly tipped a competition for rocket
launches in its favor.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter has referred the matter to the
Pentagon's independent watchdog, on the recommendation of chief
arms buyer Frank Kendall and Air Force Secretary Deborah James,
Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said.
"The Secretary is concerned by recent statements regarding
competition for national security space launch," Cook said.
John McCain, chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services
Committee, on Thursday urged Carter to investigate what he
called troubling remarks by Brett Tobey, who resigned Wednesday
as vice president of engineering for ULA. The firm, a joint
venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co,
has been the sole provider for U.S. military launches for nearly
a decade.
Tobey said during a lecture at Colorado university on
Wednesday that the Defense Department "bent over backwards to
lean the field" to ULA's advantage in a competition with new
market entrant Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, owned
by billionaire Elon Musk.
Tobey also said the Pentagon was trying to figure out "how
do we silence McCain," who has urged the government to penalize
ULA for failing to bid in the competition despite receiving $800
million in government funding for launch services every year, on
top of its actual launch contracts.
ULA has said Tobey's comments were "inaccurate." The sole
provider for U.S. military launches for nearly a decade, ULA is
scrambling to restructure so it can compete with SpaceX.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)