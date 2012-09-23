Florida wants NASA land to develop commercial spaceport

* State floats plan for new launch pad near shuttle complex
* Florida says NASA no longer needs all the property
* Proposed commercial complex would operate like an airport
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 23 With an eye toward
developing a commercial spaceport, Florida has asked NASA to
transfer 150 acres of land north of the shuttle launch pads and
the shuttle runway to Space Florida, the state's aerospace
development agency.
"Florida believes that the properties identified in this
request are excess to the needs of the U.S. government,"
Lieutenant Governor Jennifer Carroll, who is also chairwoman of
Space Florida, wrote in letter to NASA chief Charles Bolden and
Ray LaHood, secretary of Department of Transportation, which
oversees commercial space transportation in the United States.
The letter, dated Sept. 20, was posted on the state's
Sunburst public records website.
A week earlier, Space Florida agreed to spend $2.3 million
for environmental studies, land surveys, title searches,
appraisals and other activities to lay the groundwork for Cape
Canaveral Spaceport, a proposed state-owned commercial complex
that would be licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration
and operated like an airport.
"If we want to be satisfied with 10 to 12 government
launches a year, I don't have to do anything," Space Florida
president and chief executive Frank DiBello told Reuters.
But he said those launches would likely end when commercial
sites elsewhere are able to offer affordable rates.
"What has existed for decades has been good, but the
marketplace has been largely governmental. What commercial
market there was, we have essentially lost overseas. I'm not
only anxious to bring some of that back, but I'm anxious for the
next-generation of providers, both the launch companies and the
satellite owner-operators, to have Florida be the place where
they seek to do business," DiBello said.
Similar commercial spaceports have been set up in New
Mexico, where Virgin Galactic, an offshoot of Richard Branson's
Virgin Group, plans to fly a fleet of suborbital passenger
spaceships, as well as Alaska, Virginia and California.
Commercial space launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base
in Florida and from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California,
both of which can accommodate bigger rockets and more diverse
payloads than the other sites, are subject to military
oversight.
Florida's request comes as NASA is working to revamp the
Kennedy Space Center following the end of the shuttle program
last year. It also is timed to woo privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to build its third launch
site in Florida.
The company, founded and run by Internet entrepreneur Elon
Musk, currently flies its Falcon rockets from a refurbished and
leased pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It is preparing
to activate a second launch site at Vandenberg before the end of
the year and is looking to build a third launch pad in a
commercial zone.
Out of a backlog of 42 Falcon 9 flights, worth about $4
billion, 65 percent are for commercial and non-U.S. government
customers, Brian Bjelde, SpaceX director of product and mission
management, said at the American Institute of Aeronautics and
Astronautics conference in Pasadena, California, earlier this
month.
An environmental study of a site in Brownsville, Texas, near
the Mexican border, is under way. SpaceX also is looking at
sites in Puerto Rico, Hawaii and other states, Bjelde said.
SHILOH REVISITED
In 1989, Florida proposed building a commercial launch pad
north of the space shuttle complex in an area known as Shiloh,
an old citrus-growing community that straddles Brevard County to
the south and Volusia County to the north.
That initiative was hastily shut down by environmentalists'
concerns over scrub jay habitats and other issues.
"This site is not exactly the same. We were going after a
lot more land then," DiBello said.
"What we are seeking is a collaborative effort and we want
to do that early on so they're all involved and all part of the
dialog. This includes the Department of Interior and wildlife
and refuge community," DiBello said.
Some of the requested land is believed to be owned by
Florida, which lays claim to about 56,000 acres of the 140,000
acres that comprise the Kennedy Space Center and the surrounding
Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
The federal government was allowed use of the land for the
national space program, with the caveat that it would revert
back to the state if it was no longer needed for NASA's
purposes.
NASA never developed the Shiloh site.
Space Florida already has an agreement with NASA to operate
one of the three space shuttle processing hangars.
DiBello said cost estimates to develop a new launch site at
Shiloh were not yet available. Though Space Florida is, in part,
a special municipal district, with powers to tax and sell bonds,
the agency is not looking at levying taxes for spaceport
development, DiBello said.
"Right now we hope that we could keep SpaceX here, but there
are others that will be coming into the marketplace, I'm
convinced," he said.