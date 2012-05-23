Pioneering U.S. commercial spaceflight quiets critics

* SpaceX Dragon to fly in formation with space station
* If successful, capsule will dock with station on Friday
* Mission is a test run for public-private space ventures
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 23 A pioneering
commercial spaceship closed in on the International Space
Station on Wednesday, a key test in a controversial program to
reduce the U.S. government's role in human space flight.
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, launched its
Dragon cargo capsule into orbit on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station in Florida for a test run to the $100 billion
orbital outpost.
Dragon is expected to make its first pass by the space
station on Thursday. Starting from a point 6.2 miles (10 km)
below and behind the outpost, Dragon will use GPS satellite
navigation data and data from the space station itself to
precisely maneuver to a point 1.6 miles (2.5 km) away.
After a flurry of tests, including the first attempt by
astronauts aboard the station to directly command the capsule,
it will drop back into position for a possible docking on
Friday.
If all goes as planned, station flight engineers Don Pettit
and Andre Kuipers will use the station's robotic arm to pluck
Dragon from orbit and attach it to a berthing port on the
station's Harmony connecting node.
Dragon is carrying about 1,200 pounds (544 kg) of food,
water, clothing and supplies for the station crew.
The capsule will be repacked with equipment to bring back to
Earth and is scheduled to leave the station on May 31. It should
splash down into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern
California about 4.5 hours later.
Since the space shuttles were retired last year, the United
States has been dependent on partner countries to reach the
station, which flies 240 miles (about 390 km) above Earth.
If successful, this week's demonstration flight will give
NASA back its space wings, albeit by proxy. Rather than building
and flying its own ships to the station, the United States is
hiring private companies to do the work.
Cargo missions are the first step.
SpaceX, owned and operated by internet entrepreneur Elon
Musk, and a second firm, Orbital Sciences Corp, already
hold contracts worth a combined $3.5 billion for station cargo
flights through about 2015.
A more controversial step is the Obama administration's
so-called Commercial Crew efforts to develop space taxis to
carry astronauts to and from the station. The initiative, which
has been criticized by such luminaries as Apollo 11 moonwalker
Neil Armstrong, may be helped by SpaceX's high-profile flight.
DISPELLING SOME DOUBTS
"“I hope that the success of this mission - thus far at
least, and hopeful it's entirely successful - will dispel some
of the doubts that people have," Musk told reporters after
launch.
“"In some cases, people have had legitimate concerns because
there's no precedent for what we're doing here," he added.
Tuesday's launch drew a flurry of statements from members of
Congress, some of whom voted to cut Obama's $830 million budget
request for space taxi development for the year beginning Oct. 1
to about $500 million.
“"I am happy to see this very challenging mission begin,"
said Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson, a Texas Republican who
prefers that NASA spend more on a government initiative to build
a heavy-lift rocket and deep-space capsule for missions beyond
the space station's orbit.
“"There are many crucial milestones to be reached and
capabilities to be demonstrated during this flight, all of which
we hope leads to a demonstrated ability to provide cargo service
to the International Space Station," Bailey Hutchinson said in a
statement.
She made no mention of the follow-on program for commercial
space taxis.
Others were quick to link the success of NASA's alternative
partnerships, which led to the Dragon's space station debut, to
the Commercial Crew program.
"“Endeavors like this will make it possible for the private
industry to venture into outer space and capitalize on the
associated economic growth," said U.S. Representative Chaka
Fattah, a Pennsylvania Democrat who serves on a NASA
appropriations subcommittee.
"The SpaceX mission is “not just a single venture into space
but a change in the trajectory of how we think of space
exploration," Fattah said in a statement.
“"This program brings NASA one more step in the right
direction," said U.S. Representative Dana Rohrabacher, a
California Republican.
“"We must change orbital spaceflight from being dependent on
and controlled by government employees, toward more
entrepreneurial, cost-effective, commercial-based alternatives."
NASA is in the process of reviewing proposals from at least
four firms, including SpaceX, for space taxi development funds.
Selection of at least two and possibly more space taxi designs
are expected in August.