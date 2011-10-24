Prototype passenger spaceship poised for US launch

* SpaceX's Dragon has 2nd test flight as early as Dec. 19
* Approval to dock at space station expected in mission
* SpaceX plans to bring Dragon capsule home after 22 days
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 24 A prototype
passenger spaceship developed by privately owned Space
Exploration Technologies arrived in Florida on Sunday for
launch on a practice cargo run to the International Space
Station, officials said on Monday.
Liftoff of the Dragon capsule aboard the company's Falcon 9
rocket is targeted for as early as Dec. 19, although the final
launch date will be set by NASA, which is sponsoring the
flight, said Bobby Block, vice president for communications for
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.
The mission will mark the third flight of SpaceX's Falcon 9
rocket and the second for a Dragon capsule, which is designed
to fly first cargo and later crew to the space station, among
other missions.
With the retirement of the space shuttles this summer, NASA
is dependent on partner countries to deliver cargo and to ferry
astronauts to the orbital outpost, a $100 billion project of 16
nations that orbits about 225 miles (360 km) above the planet.
SpaceX, founded, owned and operated by Internet
entrepreneur Elon Musk and based in Hawthorne, California, is
one of two companies hired by NASA to deliver cargo to the
station. Orbital Sciences Corp ORB.N plans to debut its
Taurus 2 rocket and Cygnus space station cargo capsule on a
test flight next year.
SpaceX, along with Boeing Co (BA.N), privately held Sierra
Nevada Corp. and Blue Origin, also hold NASA contracts to
develop spaceships that can carry people.
RUSSIAN SOYUZ CAPSULES
Flying astronauts on Russian Soyuz capsules -- currently
the only vehicles taking crews to the space station -- costs
the U.S. space agency more than $50 million per person.
For its trial run to the station, SpaceX plans to put
Dragon into orbit to test its maneuvering, communications and
other systems as part of its $278 million contract with NASA.
If all goes well, the capsule would be cleared to approach
the station, where astronauts would use the station's robotic
crane to pluck Dragon from orbit and attach it to a berthing
port on the station.
The capsule will carry food, water and other station
supplies. Unlike other cargo vessels, which incinerate in the
atmosphere after leaving the station, Dragon returns via
parachute and splashes down in the ocean so it can return cargo
from the station as well.
Pending NASA's approval, SpaceX plans to bring Dragon back
to Earth 22 days after launch.
"It's important that we're successful and we're doing a lot
of work with our NASA partners to make sure that we've done all
the necessary cross checks, verify all the requirements to make
sure this vehicle is ready to go," SpaceX Vice President Ken
Bowersox said at the Symposium for Personal and Commercial
Spaceflight in New Mexico last week.
Initially, SpaceX's contract called for three test flights
before the company would start delivering cargo to the station
under a separate $1.6 billion contract. Following Dragon's
successful debut mission in December 2010, SpaceX petitioned
NASA to combine the objectives of the next two flights.
The final decision about whether to let Dragon dock at the
station, however, will not come until the flight is under way.
"We'll be prepared to go all the way to the station," Block
told reporters on Monday at the company's Cape Canaveral launch
site, where Dragon is being prepared for flight.
SpaceX has spent about $800 million developing Falcon 9 and
Dragon. A similar system developed under traditional government
contracts would have been between $2.4 billion and $7.2
billion, Bowersox said.
"It was very useful for both NASA and SpaceX to have this
relationship," he said.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Will Dunham)