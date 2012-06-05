SpaceX flight opens door for U.S. military payloads

* 3rd flight of Falcon 9 rocket builds case for reliability
* Boeing-Lockheed partnership has monopoly on some launches
* U.S. military wants competition, more launch providers
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 5 Space Exploration
Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule arrived in Los Angeles on
Tuesday following a test flight for NASA that could open the
door to a long-desired and more elusive customer - the U.S.
military.
The cargo capsule blasted off May on 22 from Cape Canaveral
Air Force Base in Florida and three days later became the first
privately owned spaceship to reach the International Space
Station, a $100 billion project of 15 nations that flies some
240 miles (390 km) above Earth.
Dragon splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on May 31 and was
returned by barge to the Port of Los Angeles before dawn on
Tuesday.
The successful test flight not only means Space Exploration
Technologies, or SpaceX, can start working off a $1.6 billion
contract with NASA to fly cargo to the space station. It also
clears a key hurdle for SpaceX to compete for Department of
Defense business as well, which would mean launching military
satellites.
Dragon's launch was the third successive flight of SpaceX's
Falcon 9 rocket, which debuted in June 2010.
Flying three times successfully was among the criteria the
company needed to meet to become eligible to compete for
military business under a new program designed to draw
competition into a field now monopolized by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin
.
“"The new entrant criteria did say three launches are
required (for Falcon 9) before certification can happen for
national security payloads," said SpaceX Communications Director
Kirstin Brost Grantham.
There are several paths toward certification, and the
requirements can vary, Air Force spokeswoman Tracy Bunko said.
"“If the new entrant has a launch vehicle with a more
robust, demonstrated successful flight history, then we may
require less technical evaluation for certification. But, it
also depends on the risk assessment of the mission," Bunko wrote
in an email to Reuters.
Near term, United Launch Alliance, or ULA, will remain the
sole provider of heavy- and medium-lift commercial launch
services to the U.S. military with its Delta 4 and Atlas 5
rockets.
But the wall is cracking. The Air Force is expected to award
a non-ULA launch services contract this year for the Deep Space
Climate Observatory, a NASA Earth-monitoring satellite that is
being repurposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) into a solar observatory. The Air Force
issued a request for bids on May 11.
A second satellite, the Air Force's Space Test Payload-2,
also has been set aside for a new launch services provider.
ELUSIVE MARKET
In addition to 12 cargo-delivery flights for NASA, SpaceX
has booked Falcon rocket flights for more than 28 other launches
for a variety of companies, foreign governments and other
customers.
“"The one market that we have not yet been successful with
is launching Defense Department satellites, although we're
hopeful that we'll win one or two demonstration launches this
year," Musk said after Dragon's return from orbit.
“"Hopefully the successive flights of Falcon 9 in a row will
give them the confidence they need to open up the defense
contract for competition," he said.
Robert Bigelow, the president of privately owned Bigelow
Aerospace, said the Falcon 9 would create a paradigm shift
within the global launch industry.
"The Falcon 9 has clearly arrived and proven itself as a
reliable and affordable launch system for NASA, the Air Force
and commercial payloads," said Bigelow.
His company plans to build, fly and operate commercial space
stations and habitats in orbit, and has a marketing agreement
with SpaceX for flight services.
Last week, SpaceX added Intelsat as the first customer for
its planned Falcon Heavy rocket, which is expected to have twice
the lift capacity of ULA's Delta 4 Heavy, currently the biggest
booster in the U.S. fleet.
A Falcon Heavy mission costs between $83 million and $128
million, according to SpaceX's website, a fraction of a Delta 4
Heavy rocket launch.
For now, ULA isn't worried.
“"In order for a fair competition, a new entrant would need
to support the full set of mission and technical requirements.
In addition, entrants also will be faced with stringent
government oversight, accounting and reporting requirements -
none of which is part of a commercial business plan," ULA
spokeswoman Jessica Rye wrote in an email to Reuters.
"ULA also understands that the issue is not about
competition, but how can our customers enable the reliable
delivery of important space capabilities that protect our nation
and promote science at the most cost-efficient method," she
added.