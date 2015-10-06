UPDATE 1-U.S. approves possible sale of General Atomics drones to Spain

(Adds details on possible sale, use of drones)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. State Department has
approved the possible sale to Spain of four MQ-9 Reaper unmanned
planes built by privately-held General Atomics, a deal valued at
about $243 million, the Pentagon told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.
The deal would include four MQ-9 Block 5 drones, 20 embedded
global positioning systems, two mobile ground control stations,
five targeting systems and five radars, the Defense Security
Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.
Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare since deals are usually vetted carefully before
being formally notified to Congress.
DSCA, which facilitates foreign arms sales, said the deal
would enhance the Spanish military's ability to carry out
surveillance and reconnaissance in support of NATO missions, and
as part of other coalition efforts.
It would also allow Spain to work better together with other
MQ-9 operators including the United Kingdom, France and Italy.
The agency said the Spanish Air Force would use the MQ-9s
for homeland security, peacekeeping, counterinsurgency and
counterterrorism operations.
Other contractors on the deal would include Raytheon Co
and L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, the agency
said.
