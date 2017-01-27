Nexus seeks natgas pipeline decision before Bay leaves U.S. FERC

Jan 27 Nexus Gas Transmission LLC on Friday
asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to
grant the company's certificate to build a natural gas pipeline
by Feb. 3 before one of the FERC commissioners steps down.
Norman Bay, the former FERC chairman, said on Thursday he
would step down on Feb. 3 after President Donald Trump appointed
Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur as acting chairman.
Nexus said in a filing with FERC that its request for
commission attention now reflects its "concern that the absence
of a quorum after Feb. 3 will stifle the Commission's ability to
act, delaying commencement of construction to the point that it
will jeopardize the project's ability to meet demand."
When Bay steps down, only two of FERC's five commissioner
slots will be filled.
The Nexus pipeline is designed to move up to 1.5 billion
cubic feet of gas per day from the Marcellus and Utica shale
basins to the U.S. Midwest and Ontario. It will be built in
Ohio, Michigan and Ontario.
The partners in the Nexus pipeline are Houston-based oil and
gas pipeline company Spectra Energy and Michigan
power and gas company DTE Energy Co.
"To Nexus' knowledge, there are no outstanding data requests
or issues requiring resolution, and the records are complete for
the Commission's final consideration," Nexus said in the filing.
Nexus said the timing of the commission's decision directly
affects whether the project can meet the committed in-service
date of Nov. 1, 2017 for contracted shippers because there are
limited windows for certain construction activities to mitigate
environmental impacts.
To meet this schedule, Nexus said it planned to commence
tree clearing in Ohio and Michigan with the commission's prior
approval in the first quarter of 2017.
Nexus said the project will employ a total of 3,360
construction workers with a total payroll of $668 million during
the construction phase.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bill Rigby)