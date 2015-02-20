AT&T urges FCC to revisit spectrum bidding rules

Feb 20 AT&T Inc has urged the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission to relook into bidding rules for
spectrum, saying licenses should not go to "speculators or
stockpilers".
Dish Network Corp, the third-largest pay-TV
provider in the U.S. and the owner of undeveloped wireless
spectrum, was a surprise winner in the record-setting sale of
airwaves for mobile data in January.
Dish itself did not win any licenses, but had invested in
bidding partners SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC and Northstar
Wireless LLC, which bid a total of $13.3 billion.
"Auctions should be designed to ensure that licenses go to
those willing to deploy networks - not speculators or
stockpilers," AT&T's Vice President of Federal Regulatory, Joan
Marsh, wrote in a blog post. (bit.ly/1vm5Hep)
AT&T was the top buyer at the auctions, bidding a total of
$18.2 billion to win licenses of so-called AWS-3 spectrum.
Dish could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)