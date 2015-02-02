FCC member objects to Dish's wireless deal - WSJ

Feb 2 A member of the Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) is objecting to Dish Network Corp's
claim on more than $3 billion in discounts aimed at small
business in the government's auction of wireless licenses, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Commissioner Ajit Pai of the five-member FCC plans to ask
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler on Monday to investigate the award,
saying that giving such a lucrative break to a company as large
as Dish "makes a mockery" of the small-business discount
program, the report said, citing a statement to be released and
In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and
partners invested in separate companies with little to no
revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction
bidding.
The companies spent $13.3 billion at the auction but
provisionally received a $3.3 billion discount. The government
gives the discounts with the goal of helping new entrants to the
industry better compete with incumbents.
If upheld, the discounts will reduce Dish's bill in the
auction to about $10 billion, the newspaper said.
Pai has been raising concerns that the bidding credits could
be abused by large companies and has urged the commission to
close "loopholes that allow big businesses to rip off the
American people to the tune of billions of dollars," the report
said.
Reuters could not immediately reach Pai and representatives
at Dish Network for comments outside regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)