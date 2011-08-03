FACTBOX - Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Following is the U.S. Energy Department's
latest update on the companies that have received the oil they bought from the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday that 6.77 million barrels had
been delivered in July, slightly less than the 8.74 million barrels it had
expected. Through August, however, the sale will total 30.64 million barrels,
unchanged, the department said.
SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound Deliveries to Date
(barrels) (barrels) (barrels) (barrels)
Jul 17-23 200,000 2,050,000 2,120,000 4,370,000
Jul 24-31 200,000 1,750,000 2,420,000 2,400,000
Aug 1-7 1,800,000 1,500,000 2,100,000
Aug 8-14 2,105,000 2,380,000 2,575,000
Aug 15-21 700,000 2,180,000 1,500,000
Aug 22-28 500,000 2,010,000 1,500,000
Aug 29-31 0 0 1,000,000
TOTAL 5,505,000 11,920,000 13,215,000 6,770,000
Purchaser Oil Bought Oil Delivered
(barrels) (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc 200,000
ConocoPhillips 1,100,000 550,000
1,000,000
ExxonMobil 1,510,000
Hess Energy 2,000,000 500,000
J.P. Morgan 1,500,000 1,000,000
Marathon Petroleum 1,000,000
1,000,000
Murphy Oil 500,000
Plains Marketing 1,040,000
1,040,000 520,000
Shell Trading Co. 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
650,000
Sunoco Inc 700,000
700,000
Tesoro Refining 1,200,000
Trafigura AG 550,000
550,000
Valero Energy 2,150,000 2,150,000
1,950,000 550,000
2,000,000
400,000
400,000
Vitol Inc 3,000,000
1,000,000
BP Oil Supply 500,000 500,000
TOTAL 30,640,000 6,770,000
