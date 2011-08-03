版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 22:21 BJT

FACTBOX - Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

 WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Following is the U.S. Energy Department's
latest update on the companies that have received the oil they bought from the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday that 6.77 million barrels had
been delivered in July, slightly less than the 8.74 million barrels it had
expected. Through August, however, the sale will total 30.64 million barrels,
unchanged, the department said.
             SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week        Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound  Deliveries to Date
        (barrels)   (barrels)     (barrels)        (barrels)
Jul 17-23    200,000   2,050,000     2,120,000        4,370,000
Jul 24-31    200,000   1,750,000     2,420,000        2,400,000
Aug  1-7   1,800,000   1,500,000     2,100,000
Aug  8-14  2,105,000   2,380,000     2,575,000
Aug 15-21    700,000   2,180,000     1,500,000
Aug 22-28    500,000   2,010,000     1,500,000
Aug 29-31          0           0     1,000,000
TOTAL      5,505,000  11,920,000    13,215,000        6,770,000
Purchaser              Oil Bought  Oil Delivered
                     (barrels)    (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc        200,000    
ConocoPhillips         1,100,000     550,000
                    1,000,000
ExxonMobil             1,510,000
Hess Energy            2,000,000     500,000
J.P. Morgan            1,500,000   1,000,000
Marathon Petroleum     1,000,000
                    1,000,000
Murphy Oil               500,000
Plains Marketing       1,040,000
                    1,040,000     520,000
Shell Trading Co.      1,000,000   1,000,000
                    1,000,000
                    1,000,000
                      650,000
Sunoco Inc               700,000
                      700,000
Tesoro Refining        1,200,000
Trafigura AG             550,000
                      550,000
Valero Energy          2,150,000    2,150,000
                    1,950,000      550,000
                    2,000,000
                      400,000
                      400,000
Vitol Inc              3,000,000
                    1,000,000
BP Oil Supply            500,000      500,000
TOTAL                 30,640,000    6,770,000
 (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐