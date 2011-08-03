FACTBOX - Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Following is the U.S. Energy Department's latest update on the companies that have received the oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday that 6.77 million barrels had been delivered in July, slightly less than the 8.74 million barrels it had expected. Through August, however, the sale will total 30.64 million barrels, unchanged, the department said.

SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled Week Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound Deliveries to Date

(barrels) (barrels) (barrels) (barrels) Jul 17-23 200,000 2,050,000 2,120,000 4,370,000 Jul 24-31 200,000 1,750,000 2,420,000 2,400,000 Aug 1-7 1,800,000 1,500,000 2,100,000 Aug 8-14 2,105,000 2,380,000 2,575,000 Aug 15-21 700,000 2,180,000 1,500,000 Aug 22-28 500,000 2,010,000 1,500,000 Aug 29-31 0 0 1,000,000 TOTAL 5,505,000 11,920,000 13,215,000 6,770,000 Purchaser Oil Bought Oil Delivered

(barrels) (barrels) Barclays Bank Plc 200,000 ConocoPhillips 1,100,000 550,000

1,000,000 ExxonMobil 1,510,000 Hess Energy 2,000,000 500,000 J.P. Morgan 1,500,000 1,000,000 Marathon Petroleum 1,000,000

1,000,000 Murphy Oil 500,000 Plains Marketing 1,040,000

1,040,000 520,000 Shell Trading Co. 1,000,000 1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

650,000 Sunoco Inc 700,000

700,000 Tesoro Refining 1,200,000 Trafigura AG 550,000

550,000 Valero Energy 2,150,000 2,150,000

1,950,000 550,000

2,000,000

400,000

400,000 Vitol Inc 3,000,000

1,000,000 BP Oil Supply 500,000 500,000 TOTAL 30,640,000 6,770,000

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)