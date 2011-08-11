版本:
FACTBOX-Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

 WASHINGTON, Aug 11 Following is the U.S. Energy Department's
latest update on deliveries from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that 14.19 million barrels of
the total 30.64 million barrels had been delivered as of Aug. 10.
        SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week        Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound  Deliveries to Date
        (barrels)   (barrels)     (barrels)       (barrels)
Jul 17-23    200,000   2,050,000     2,120,000       4,370,000
Jul 24-31    200,000   1,750,000     2,020,000       3,970,000
Aug  1-7   1,300,000   1,550,000     2,100,000       4,950,000
Aug  8-14  2,605,000   1,520,000     2,425,000         900,000
Aug 15-21    700,000   2,490,000     2,050,000
Aug 22-28    500,000   2,560,000     1,500,000
Aug 29-31          0           0     1,000,000
TOTAL      5,505,000  11,920,000    13,215,000      14,190,000
Purchaser              Oil Bought  Oil Delivered
                     (barrels)    (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc        200,000    
ConocoPhillips         1,100,000     1,100,000
                    1,000,000
ExxonMobil             1,510,000
Hess Energy            2,000,000     1,000,000
J.P. Morgan            1,500,000     1,000,000
Marathon Petroleum     1,000,000       500,000
                    1,000,000       500,000
Murphy Oil               500,000       500,000
Plains Marketing       1,040,000       520,000
                    1,040,000       520,000
Shell Trading Co       1,000,000     1,000,000
                    1,000,000
                    1,000,000       500,000
                      650,000       500,000
Sunoco Inc               700,000
                      700,000
Tesoro Refining        1,200,000     1,200,000
Trafigura AG             550,000       550,000
                      550,000
Valero Energy          2,150,000      2,150,000
                    1,950,000        950,000
                    2,000,000        400,000
                      400,000        400,000
                      400,000        400,000
Vitol Inc              3,000,000
                    1,000,000
BP Oil Supply            500,000        500,000
TOTAL                 30,640,000     14,190,000
 (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)

