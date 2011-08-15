版本:
FACTBOX-Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

 WASHINGTON, Aug 15 Following is the U.S. Energy
Department's latest update on the companies that have received the
oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
  The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday that 16.26 million
barrels out of the total 30.64 million barrels had been delivered as
of Aug. 12.
        SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week        Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound  Deliveries to Date
        (barrels)   (barrels)     (barrels)       (barrels)
Jul 17-23    200,000   2,050,000     2,120,000       4,370,000
Jul 24-31    200,000   1,750,000     2,020,000      3,970,000
Aug  1-7   1,300,000   1,550,000     2,100,000      4,950,000
Aug  8-14  2,605,000   1,520,000     2,425,000      2,970,000
Aug 15-21    700,000   2,490,000     2,050,000
Aug 22-28    500,000   2,560,000     1,500,000
Aug 29-31          0           0     1,000,000
TOTAL      5,505,000  11,920,000    13,215,000     16,260,000
Purchaser              Oil Bought  Oil Delivered
                     (barrels)    (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc        200,000            
ConocoPhillips         1,100,000     1,100,000
                    1,000,000
ExxonMobil             1,510,000
Hess Energy            2,000,000     1,000,000
J.P. Morgan            1,500,000     1,000,000
Marathon Petroleum     1,000,000     1,000,000
                    1,000,000       500,000
Murphy Oil               500,000       500,000
Plains Marketing       1,040,000     1,040,000
                    1,040,000       520,000
Shell Trading Co.      1,000,000     1,000,000
                    1,000,000
                    1,000,000       500,000
                      650,000       500,000
Sunoco Inc               700,000
                      700,000
Tesoro Refining        1,200,000    1,200,000
Trafigura AG             550,000       550,000
                      550,000
Valero Energy          2,150,000     2,150,000
                    1,950,000       950,000
                    2,000,000     1,450,000
                      400,000       400,000
                      400,000       400,000
Vitol Inc              3,000,000
                    1,000,000
BP Oil Supply            500,000       500,000
TOTAL                 30,640,000    16,260,000
 (Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Editing Bob Burgdorfer)

