2011年 8月 19日 星期五

FACTBOX - Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

 Aug 19 Most of the 30.6 million barrels of oil the U.S.
government sold from its emergency reserves has been delivered to companies,
the Department of Energy said on Friday.
 The Obama administration announced the sale, the largest ever auction of
U.S. emergency reserves, in June. The releases are meant to respond to reduced
exports of light crude from war-torn Libya. Some 21.05 million barrels have
been delivered from U.S. reserves as of August 18.
 Following is the DOE's latest update on the companies that have received
the oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:
         SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week        Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound     Deliveries
                                                  to Date
        (barrels)   (barrels)     (barrels)       (barrels)
Jul 17-23    200,000   2,050,000     2,120,000      4,370,000
Jul 24-31    200,000   1,750,000     2,020,000      3,970,000
Aug  1-7   1,300,000   1,550,000     2,100,000      4,950,000
Aug  8-14  2,605,000   1,520,000     2,425,000      6,050,000
Aug 15-21    700,000   2,490,000     2,050,000      1,710,000
Aug 22-28    500,000   2,560,000     1,500,000
Aug 29-31          0           0     1,000,000
TOTAL      5,505,000  11,920,000    13,215,000     21,050,000
Purchaser              Oil Bought  Oil Delivered
                     (barrels)    (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc        200,000       200,000
ConocoPhillips         1,100,000     1,100,000
                    1,000,000       500,000
ExxonMobil             1,510,000       890,000
Hess Energy            2,000,000     2,000,000
J.P. Morgan            1,500,000     1,500,000
Marathon Petroleum     1,000,000     1,000,000
                    1,000,000       500,000
Murphy Oil               500,000       500,000
Plains Marketing       1,040,000     1,040,000
                    1,040,000       520,000
Shell Trading Co.      1,000,000     1,000,000
                    1,000,000
                    1,000,000     1,000,000
                      650,000       650,000
Sunoco Inc               700,000
                      700,000
Tesoro Refining        1,200,000     1,200,000
Trafigura AG             550,000       550,000
                      550,000
Valero Energy          2,150,000     2,150,000
                    1,950,000     1,450,000
                    2,000,000     2,000,000
                      400,000       400,000
                      400,000       400,000
Vitol Inc              3,000,000
                    1,000,000
BP Oil Supply            500,000       500,000
TOTAL                 30,640,000    21,050,000
 (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

