FACTBOX - Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

Aug 22 More than 70 percent of the 30.64 million barrels of oil the U.S. government sold from its emergency reserves has been delivered to companies, the Department of Energy said on Monday.

The Obama administration announced the sale, the largest ever auction of U.S. emergency reserves, in June. The releases are meant to respond to reduced exports of light crude from war-torn Libya. Some 22.05 million barrels had been delivered from U.S. reserves as of August 19, the DOE said.

Following is the DOE's latest update on the companies that have received the oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:

SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled Week Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound Deliveries

to Date

(barrels) (barrels) (barrels) (barrels) Jul 17-23 200,000 2,050,000 2,120,000 4,370,000 Jul 24-31 200,000 1,750,000 2,020,000 3,970,000 Aug 1-7 1,300,000 1,550,000 2,100,000 4,950,000 Aug 8-14 2,605,000 1,520,000 1,925,000 6,050,000 Aug 15-21 700,000 2,490,000 2,550,000 2,710,000 Aug 22-28 500,000 2,560,000 1,500,000 Aug 29-31 0 0 1,000,000 TOTAL 5,505,000 11,920,000 13,215,000 22,050,000 Purchaser Oil Bought Oil Delivered

(barrels) (barrels) Barclays Bank Plc 200,000 200,000 ConocoPhillips 1,100,000 1,100,000

1,000,000 500,000 ExxonMobil 1,510,000 890,000 Hess Energy 2,000,000 2,000,000 J.P. Morgan 1,500,000 1,500,000 Marathon Petroleum 1,000,000 1,000,000

1,000,000 1,000,000 Murphy Oil 500,000 500,000 Plains Marketing 1,040,000 1,040,000

1,040,000 520,000 Shell Trading Co. 1,000,000 1,000,000

1,000,000 500,000

1,000,000 1,000,000

650,000 650,000 Sunoco Inc 700,000

700,000 Tesoro Refining 1,200,000 1,200,000 Trafigura AG 550,000 550,000

550,000 Valero Energy 2,150,000 2,150,000

1,950,000 1,450,000

2,000,000 2,000,000

400,000 400,000

400,000 400,000 Vitol Inc 3,000,000

1,000,000 BP Oil Supply 500,000 500,000 TOTAL 30,640,000 22,050,000 (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alden Bentley)