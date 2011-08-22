FACTBOX - Schedule of U.S. SPR oil deliveries

Aug 22 More than 70 percent of the 30.64 million barrels of oil
the U.S. government sold from its emergency reserves has been delivered to
companies, the Department of Energy said on Monday.
The Obama administration announced the sale, the largest ever auction of
U.S. emergency reserves, in June. The releases are meant to respond to reduced
exports of light crude from war-torn Libya. Some 22.05 million barrels had been
delivered from U.S. reserves as of August 19, the DOE said.
Following is the DOE's latest update on the companies that have received
the oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:
SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound Deliveries
to Date
(barrels) (barrels) (barrels) (barrels)
Jul 17-23 200,000 2,050,000 2,120,000 4,370,000
Jul 24-31 200,000 1,750,000 2,020,000 3,970,000
Aug 1-7 1,300,000 1,550,000 2,100,000 4,950,000
Aug 8-14 2,605,000 1,520,000 1,925,000 6,050,000
Aug 15-21 700,000 2,490,000 2,550,000 2,710,000
Aug 22-28 500,000 2,560,000 1,500,000
Aug 29-31 0 0 1,000,000
TOTAL 5,505,000 11,920,000 13,215,000 22,050,000
Purchaser Oil Bought Oil Delivered
(barrels) (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc 200,000 200,000
ConocoPhillips 1,100,000 1,100,000
1,000,000 500,000
ExxonMobil 1,510,000 890,000
Hess Energy 2,000,000 2,000,000
J.P. Morgan 1,500,000 1,500,000
Marathon Petroleum 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000 1,000,000
Murphy Oil 500,000 500,000
Plains Marketing 1,040,000 1,040,000
1,040,000 520,000
Shell Trading Co. 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000 500,000
1,000,000 1,000,000
650,000 650,000
Sunoco Inc 700,000
700,000
Tesoro Refining 1,200,000 1,200,000
Trafigura AG 550,000 550,000
550,000
Valero Energy 2,150,000 2,150,000
1,950,000 1,450,000
2,000,000 2,000,000
400,000 400,000
400,000 400,000
Vitol Inc 3,000,000
1,000,000
BP Oil Supply 500,000 500,000
TOTAL 30,640,000 22,050,000
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Alden Bentley)