FACTBOX-Bidders on US oil reserves

July 6 The United States is releasing 30 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, representing half of a coordinated international push to boost global supplies and combat rising prices.

Eighty percent of the offers for a drawdown of U.S. emergency stockpiles of crude were based on moving the oil by vessel, the U.S. Energy Department said in a summary posted on its website.

A who's who of energy trading has stepped in to buy the crude. [ID:nN1E76014L]

The bids total 30.64 million barrels of oil, with the average bid of $107.20 per barrel.

Of the offers, 24.51 million barrels, or 80 percent, would move by vessel, 5.98 million barrels, or 19.5 percent, by pipeline, and 150,000 barrels by barge, the Energy Department said.

Final awards will be announced as early as July 8, but no later than July 11, a department source said. COMPANY VOLUME BID DISTRIBUTION MODE

(barrels) ($/bbl) Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) 6.90 mln 105.62-109.76 Pipeline: 3.85

Vessel: 3.05 Vitol Inc [VITOLV.UL] 4.00 mln 108.05 Vessel Shell Trading USA ( RDSa.L ) 3.65 mln 105.70-108.88 Vessel: 3.0

Pipeline: 500,000

Barge: 150,000 ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) 2.10 mln 106.29-107.88 Vessel Plains Marketing 2.08 mln 106.78-107.78 Vessel Hess Corp ( HES.N ) 2.00 mln 105.01-107.54 Vessel Marathon ( MRO.N ) 2.00 mln 105.80-107.80 Vessel ExxonMobil Corp ( XOM.N ) 1.51 mln 107.34-108.94 Pipeline: 930,000