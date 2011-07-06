版本:
FACTBOX-Bidders on US oil reserves

 July 6 The United States is releasing 30 million barrels from
its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, representing half of a coordinated
international push to boost global supplies and combat rising prices.
 Eighty percent of the offers for a drawdown of U.S. emergency stockpiles of
crude were based on moving the oil by vessel, the U.S. Energy Department said
in a summary posted on its website.
 A who's who of energy trading has stepped in to buy the crude.
 The bids total 30.64 million barrels of oil, with the average bid of
$107.20 per barrel.
 Of the offers, 24.51 million barrels, or 80 percent, would move by vessel,
5.98 million barrels, or 19.5 percent, by pipeline, and 150,000 barrels by
barge, the Energy Department said.
 Final awards will be announced as early as July 8, but no later than July
11, a department source said.
COMPANY                    VOLUME        BID            DISTRIBUTION MODE
                        (barrels)    ($/bbl)
Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N)    6.90 mln  105.62-109.76   Pipeline: 3.85
                                                     Vessel:   3.05
Vitol Inc [VITOLV.UL]         4.00 mln         108.05   Vessel
Shell Trading USA (RDSa.L)    3.65 mln  105.70-108.88   Vessel:   3.0
                                                     Pipeline: 500,000
                                                     Barge:    150,000
ConocoPhillips (COP.N)        2.10 mln  106.29-107.88   Vessel
Plains Marketing              2.08 mln  106.78-107.78   Vessel
Hess Corp (HES.N)             2.00 mln  105.01-107.54   Vessel
Marathon (MRO.N)              2.00 mln  105.80-107.80   Vessel
ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N)       1.51 mln  107.34-108.94   Pipeline: 930,000
                                                     Vessel:   580,000
JPMorgan (JPM.N)              1.50 mln         105.33   Vessel
Sunoco (SUN.N)                1.40 mln         106.78   Vessel
Tesoro (TSO.N)                1.20 mln         107.08   Vessel
Trafigura                     1.10 mln  105.20-107.20   Vessel
Murphy Oil (MUR.N)            500,000          106.73   Vessel
BP PLC (BP.L) (BP.N)          500,000          105.04   Pipeline
Barclays (BARC.L)             200,000          104.98   Pipeline
 SOURCE: U.S. Energy Department
 (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

