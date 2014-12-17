UPDATE 2-U.S. consumer bureau sues Sprint for phone bill 'cramming'

(Adds comment from director of CFPB and deputy director of
CFPB)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Sprint
Corp over unauthorized charges on customers' cellphone
bills, a practice known as cramming, in the agency's first foray
into mobile payments.
Marking the third cramming-related government enforcement
action this year, the CFPB alleges that from 2004 through 2013,
the wireless carrier allowed third parties to charge consumers
tens of millions of dollars for services like ringtones or
text-message horoscopes that consumers had not requested, while
keeping 40 percent of the gross revenue.
The Federal Communications Commission is weighing a $105
million cramming fine against Sprint.
"Sprint mistreated consumers egregiously by creating a
billing system that invited illegal third-party charges and
processed them in a highly irresponsible manner," the CFPB's
director, Richard Cordray, said.
Sprint expressed disappointment in being the target of the
CFPB's lawsuit and disputed the accusations, listing various
steps it said it took to monitor third-party charges, such as
hiring an outside compliance vendor and vetting billing
companies.
"We strongly disagree with (the CFPB's) characterization of
our business practices," Sprint spokeswoman Stephanie Vinge
Walsh said in a statement.
"It appears the CFPB has decided to use this issue as the
test case on whether it has legal authority to assert
jurisdiction over wireless carriers," she said in an email.
In July, the Federal Trade Commission sued T-Mobile US Inc
over similar billing issues, and in October, the FCC
and the FTC settled such a case with AT&T Inc.
For the CFPB, which oversees consumer financial products
such as mortgages and credit cards, Wednesday's case marked the
first public action coordinated with the FCC.
"If a company is processing payments over a mobile network,
that's something that the bureau has jurisdiction over," the
CFPB's deputy enforcement director, Jeff Ehrlich, told
reporters. "We'll take action against anyone who violates the
consumer financial protection laws."
FCC spokespeople said the FCC and the CFPB have agreed to
continue close cooperation "on this and other cases on behalf of
wireless customers nationwide."
Verizon Communications Inc is the only nationwide
wireless carrier that so far has not been subject to government
actions over cramming. The FCC's investigation of T-Mobile is
ongoing.
Prodded by state attorneys general, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint
and T-Mobile last year agreed to stop billing customers for
third-party services.
The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Sprint
Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-cv-9931.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by G Crosse and Leslie
Adler)