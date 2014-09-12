Sprint will sit out U.S. auction of airwaves in November

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Twitter posts strong user growth, shares soar
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Sprint Corp will not bid in the upcoming auction of U.S. radio airwaves, looking ahead to the bigger sale of spectrum planned for next year, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Initial applications are due on Friday for companies considering participation in the Federal Communications Commission's auction of frequencies known as AWS-3.
Scheduled to begin on Nov. 13, the auction is expected to raise at least $10 billion and attract bidders such as satellite operator Dish Network Corp, and three other top U.S. wireless carriers, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc.
"Sprint has decided not to participate in the FCC's AWS-3 auction but will continue to evaluate the opportunities presented by the upcoming 600 MHz incentive auction," Sprint spokesman Jeffrey Silva said in a statement.
The so-called incentive auction, planned for mid-2015, will offer wireless carriers the first opportunity since 2008 to buy low-frequency airwaves, considered the "beachfront property" of radio spectrum for their reach and strength.
Sprint, the third-largest U.S. carrier, is working to gain scale and become a stronger competitor after its plans to acquire T-Mobile collapsed earlier this year.
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched a probe based on a complaint by the South Korean company LG Electronics Inc that some imported LTE wireless communications devices or components infringe upon its patents.
* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.06, REVENUE VIEW $3.53 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S