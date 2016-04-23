Former Sprint executives sue U.S. for allegedly hiding EY probe

April 22 Former Sprint Corp chief
executive William Esrey and former chief operating officer
Ronald LeMay sued the United States government for allegedly
concealing its investigation into accounting firm Ernst & Young
LLP's promotion of tax shelters sold to the executives,
according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
The Internal Revenue Service in 2002 started an
investigation into Ernst & Young's promotion of tax shelters to
its clients, including Esrey and LeMay and settled the audit
with EY in July 2003, without informing the executives, the
lawsuit said.
Esrey and LeMay alleged that the IRS helped EY conceal the
details of investigation from them.
The executives said due to the concealment they could not
defend themselves against allegations by Sprint about their
participation in the EY-promoted tax shelter schemes.
Esrey and LeMay were subsequently forced to resign from
Sprint in 2003.
Esrey and LeMay have demanded relief in the sums of $42.5
million and $116.8 million, respectively.
The IRS and EY could not immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit is case number 1:16-cv-03019 in the U.S.
district court for the Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)