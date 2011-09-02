Waiting for good news? So are U.S. employers

* U.S. employers 'in pause mode' - Manpower CEO
By Nick Zieminski
NEW YORK, Sept 2 If you take one open job, and
one ideal job candidate, how many rounds of interviews will it
take for that person to get hired?
The answer is three. It often takes three rounds of job
interviews before a job is filled, according to U.S. staffing
giant ManpowerGroup (MAN.N), whose experience finding people
for its clients to hire helps illustrate the stalled U.S. jobs
market.
"We'll bring a candidate forward and they'll interview the
candidate three times," Manpower Chief Executive Jeff Joerres
said on Friday. "They're hedging their bets always, they're
waiting for the perfect candidate -- and in the meantime
they're saving money."
The U.S. Labor Department earlier reported that employment
growth ground to a halt in August and the unemployment rate
held steady at 9.1 percent. [ID:nOAT004865]
Manpower's Joerres described a cautious environment, as
companies await concrete signs that demand is returning for
their goods and services. Employers are also uncertain over
whether the Obama Administration will embrace pro-business
policies.
They were also spooked last month by issues as varied as
the government debt limit impasse, the downgrade of U.S.
credit, Europe's debt crisis, and the stock market decline.
"Companies have the ability to make very fast moves, in
decreasing or increasing hiring, and right now they're in pause
mode," Joerres said.
Still, a pause is better than some alternatives, Joerres
said, noting that without a strike at Verizon Communications
(VZ.N), the U.S. economy would have added jobs last month.
UNLIKELY DOUBLE-DIP
Staffing industry executives and analysts say Friday's
labor data actually supports arguments that a double-dip
recession is unlikely, because temporary jobs continue to be
added.
"We've been hearing a lot of chatter about a double dip
recession, but for right now there's no indication in the labor
market to expect one," said Tig Gilliam, who heads North
American operations at Adecco SA ADEN.VX, the world's largest
temp staffing provider. "Companies are not letting temporary
workers go in large numbers as they have in the past."
Friday's government report showed 4,700 temp jobs added
last month, more than in the July, and the percentage of temps
in the overall labor force rose slightly. Analysts have said
this so-called "penetration rate," currently 1.7 percent, will
likely surpass its peak in the prior economic cycle of just
over 2 percent.
"Our business is still positive but nobody will commit on a
permanent basis," said Roy Krause, CEO of SFN Group Inc
SFN.N, which will become part of Randstad Holding NV
(RAND.AS) once a takeover closes.
Krause said small business owners are concerned about
access to credit.
"Banks have all kind of money, the question is whether
they'll lend it to you," he said, adding he put chances of a
new recession at 25 percent or less.
Staffing shares were lower across the board in Friday
afternoon trading. Manpower lost 3.5 percent to $37.89, Robert
Half International Inc (RHI.N) fell 3 percent to $22.64 and
Kelly Services Inc (KELYA.O) fell 3.7 percent to $13.92. In
Europe, Randstad fell 3.4 percent and Adecco lost 6.5 percent.
The next data point for investors in the employment
services sector will be U.S. President Barack Obama's speech
next Thursday, in which he's expected to announce steps to
support job creation. But any new policy steps would take
months to implement and so would have little effect on
near-term jobs trends, industry executives said.
"I don't think we should be waiting for the President's
speech to see if we'll be saved in September," said Manpower's
Joerres. "It's just not that simple."
