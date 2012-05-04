Staffing company stocks drop as jobs data disappoints

NEW YORK May 4 U.S. staffing company shares fell on Friday after a government jobs report showed fewer jobs were created last month than economists had forecast.

April's jobs gain of just 115,000 outside the farm sector, the weakest since August, raised questions about growth prospects for employment services companies whose shares have outperformed the broader stock market so far this year.

Strong jobs gains in January and February have been followed by two months of more modest payrolls gains.

ManpowerGroup fell 2.6 percent to $40.18. Kelly Services and TrueBlue Inc each lost about 2 percent. Robert Half International, which focuses on finance and accounting staffing, fell a more modest 0.9 percent.

Still, the government report held some evidence that the temporary staffing business is holding up well. Temporary payrolls rose by 21,000 in April, compared with a decline in the prior month. And the temporary penetration rate rose to 1.88 percent of the total U.S. workforce, the highest since August 2007.

Analysts and staffing industry insiders expect that rate to eventually surpass record levels above 2 percent as more employers choose flexible or project-based staffing in a choppy economic environment.

"Companies are hiring differently," said Joanie Ruge, chief employment analyst at Randstad Holding US. "We might see that temp penetration rate hit historical highs. Most of that is driven by the professional sector."

Professional areas like engineering and information technology are showing the strongest demand for workers. Demand in general staffing, which includes lower-skilled positions, is more muted, however, Ruge said.

In European trading, Holland-based Randstad fell 5.6 percent while Swiss-based Adecco SA lost 3.6 percent.