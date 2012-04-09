Staffing shares mixed after slow U.S. jobs growth

* "Trudging, clawing out of hole" - ManpowerGroup CEO
* Temp hiring seen trending up
By Lynn Adler
April 9 Shares of staffing companies were mixed
on Monday after a sluggish U.S. jobs growth report for March,
with demand for temporary workers expected to trend higher as
companies seek flexibility in an uneven economic recovery.
U.S. employers in March hired the fewest workers in any
month since October, the government reported on Friday. The
stock market was closed for the Good Friday holiday when the
data were released.
"The trend we've seen over the last three or four months
continues, which is a slow, kind of trudging, clawing out of the
hole that we've been in," said Jeff Joerres, chief executive of
Milwaukee-based employment services company ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup shares fell 2.6 percent in midday
trading. Robert Half International dropped 3.1 percent,
Kelly Services declined 1.7 percent, Hudson Highland
rose 1.4 percent and TrueBlue Inc, which
focuses on blue-collar jobs, dropped 3 percent.
In European trading, Adecco rose 1.2 percent,
Randstad increased 2.7 percent and Michael Page
rose 0.9 percent.
"For the second half, we expect more of the same -- slow,
having some spurts of better months than not," Joerres said.
"If we get high fuel prices, government bickering, the Euro
zone continues to be challenged, companies are going to try to
stretch along the lines of more with less. They'll be asking
more from their current employees until they can get some better
visibility."
The U.S. temporary workforce, seasonally adjusted, lost
7,500 jobs in March, the first drop since June, but February's
hiring increase was revised upward by about 10,000 jobs to a
total of nearly 55,000.
Companies usually add temporary workers before committing to
permanent hires, making the staffing sector a leading indicator
of broader hiring.
Flexible staffing as a percentage of nonfarm payrolls paused
at 1.87 percent in March, following a steady rise from 1.75
percent in July 2011 and well above 1.34 percent in June 2009,
J.P. Morgan analysts said in a Monday note.
"In our view, penetration will continue to increase as the
memory of the great recession continues to spur businesses to
look to flex staffing as a source of agility," the analysts
wrote.
Joanie Ruge, chief employment analyst of Randstad Holding
U.S., a unit of Netherlands-listed Randstad, said the March U.S.
employment report reinforced her view that companies are still
creating jobs while remaining cautious.
"Most of the positions, though, that are being created are
in the professional sectors, so we're seeing a lot more in
accounting and finance positions, and information technology is
the hottest sector," she said.
Many of the jobs are long-term projects that may eventually
become permanent, Ruge added.
"Companies don't want to be forced to lay off people down
the road," she said. "There's still a little uncertainty in the
markets with what's happening in Europe, even though the U.S.
does seem pretty strong, and I think we're going to continue to
see good jobs growth."