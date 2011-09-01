Online job postings hint at more U.S. hiring ahead

NEW YORK, Sept 1 A monthly measure of Internet job postings, a leading indicator of U.S. employment growth, rose in August from July, suggesting employers may be ready to increase hiring after a mid-year soft patch.

The monthly reading by SimplyHired.com, which aggregates millions of listings from 30,000 employment websites, found U.S. job openings were up 4.5 percent from July to August, with 13 industries increasing job openings and five showing decreases.

SimplyHired found more job openings in agriculture, retail, finance and accounting, and in scientific fields such as lab technicians. Legal, real estate and military were among job sectors posting fewer open jobs last month.

Nationally, the employers with the most open jobs are the U.S. Air Force, Yum! Brands Inc's (YUM.N) Taco Bell, the Army National Guard, Staples Inc (SPLS.O) and Valley Health.

Competition for jobs remains fierce, however. Nationally, there are four unemployed people for each job opening, and the proportion is slightly higher in the biggest cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

SimplyHired's monthly report is considered forward-looking because it shows open positions rather than those that have already been filled.

Friday's government employment report is expected to show a gain of 75,000 jobs outside the farm sector, with the unemployment rate steady at 9.1 percent. U.S. jobless claims fell by 12,000 last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Maureen Bavdek)