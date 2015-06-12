Stanford president, an influential force in Silicon Valley, to leave post

June 12 The president of Stanford University, a
computer scientist who sits on the boards of Google Inc
and Cisco Systems Inc and has been an
influential force in Silicon Valley, plans to step down next
year, the university said.
John Hennessy, who since 2000 has served as president of the
prestigious private university in Northern California, said he
will leave the post in summer 2016 to focus on teaching.
"The time has come to return to what brought me to Stanford
- teaching and research," Hennessy said on Thursday to the
faculty senate, where he received a standing ovation, according
to the university.
Hennessy, 62, who in the 1980s co-founded a semiconductor
company, forged close ties with the technology industry in
Silicon Valley, including with the late Apple co-founder Steve
Jobs and the founders of Google.
Aside from sitting on the boards of Google and Cisco, he
also has mentored many students who have gone on to work in the
tech industry.
On occasion, he also has met with the leaders of countries
such as Japan, Germany and Russia when they have come to Silicon
Valley.
During his time as president of Stanford, Hennessy has been
known for fostering exchanges across different academic
disciplines at the school. He successfully led a $6.2 billion
fundraising campaign for such projects as multidisciplinary
research and graduate fellowships and also organized a separate
$1 billion campaign focused on undergraduate education.
"It has been a remarkable run, one of the greatest not only
in Stanford's history but also in the annals of American higher
education," Steven A. Denning, chair of the university's board
of trustees, said in a statement.
A search committee to find the university's next president
plans to begin work in September.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Sandra Maler)