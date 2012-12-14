US states inch closer to pre-recession prosperity

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 14 U.S. states are coming close
to the end of a three-year trek back to the financial prosperity
they enjoyed before the recession, according to a survey
released on Friday that found the recovery is slow and uneven.
The National Association of State Budget Officers and
National Governors Association found that total state spending
will likely rise 2.2 percent this fiscal year from last, while
general fund revenues grow 3.9 percent to $692.8 billion.
Meanwhile, states' primary tax sources will likely rise in
fiscal 2013, with personal income tax collections projected to
increase 5.5 percent and sales tax collections 2.8 percent. For
most states, fiscal 2013 began on July 1.
"The direction is encouraging, but it's still very slow
growth," said NGA Executive Director Dan Crippen. "We would
despair if it were going down, but we aren't dancing in the
streets because it's going up modestly."
Average revenue growth over the past 35 years of the survey
has been 5.6 percent, and fiscal 2012's increase in revenue was
3.4 percent.
States have more money for education and healthcare but are
still struggling to find funds for other areas they slashed when
the 2007-09 recession caused revenues to plummet and demand for
services to rise, according to the report.
More than half of the states have boosted spending for
education and Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor,
this fiscal year, and nearly all, 42, have higher spending
levels than in fiscal 2012.
In the same light, fewer states had to close budget gaps
this fiscal year than in the last two, and those shortfalls were
also smaller than ones they eliminated in fiscal 2011 and 2012.
Total general fund revenues in fiscal 2013 will surpass the
pre-recession peaks reached in fiscal 2008, and many states'
spending will also be higher than in that fiscal year.
Still, the report noted 21 of the 50 states say revenues
will not return to their pre-recession highs this fiscal year,
and 24 say spending remains below fiscal 2008 levels.
"States are just about getting back to pre-recession levels.
But what I'm intrigued by is that they're still not just there
yet," said NASBO Executive Director Scott Pattison.
When adjusted for inflation, revenue is 5.5 percent below
fiscal 2008 and spending lags by 8 percent, he said.
There is also a list of caveats accompanying the news of
improvement.
Costs for healthcare have been rising for years, threatening
to swamp budgets. While healthcare spending is increasing, it
does not always create new economic activity, and in some cases
it is pulling money from other areas.
Also, some states are putting more dollars toward education
because struggling school districts cannot cover costs with
their still-depressed property tax revenues.
A third of states expect to cut their workforces in fiscal
2013, after 33 states laid off employees in fiscal 2012. Public
sector job losses were so steep over the last year that they
threatened the already sluggish national economic recovery.
Governors do not believe their states' finances could handle
the shock of another recession.
"It would be a disaster for them if the economy went back to
recession," said Crippen. "They've had this experience of just
barely climbing out of the hole."
Currently, President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress are
negotiating a budget deal to sidestep a combination of spending
cuts and tax increases set for the beginning of the year that
has been dubbed the "fiscal cliff." Many economists warn that
without a deal, the country will plunge back into recession.
Pattison said states "are not going to be able to make up
for all their prior cuts, and they're not going to be able to
make up for federal cuts."
Federal funds currently represent 31.2 percent of the money
states spend, with general funds raised mostly from taxes making
up 39.8 percent. The 2009 stimulus plan, which included the
largest transfer of federal funds to states in U.S. history,
pushed up the federal share and that proportion will likely
shrink in coming years. The survey noted that in fiscal 2008,
federal funds provided slightly more than a quarter of state
spending.
Even if the federal government finds a way to halt its
spending cuts, often called sequestration, congress' focus on
deficit reduction means other cuts will be made in coming
months, Crippen said. Medicaid was put out of reach of
sequestration, but could be part of future deals, he added.
Meanwhile, tax reforms under consideration include capping
the amount of money people can exempt from their taxes for the
interest paid on bonds sold by states and local governments.
Eliminating the exemption would drive up states' borrowing
costs, he said.