UPDATE 1-Fitch: 'fiscal cliff' significant risk to US states

Dec 3 Fitch Ratings warned in a special outlook
on Monday that the impending tax increases and federal spending
cuts that make up the U.S. "fiscal cliff" pose the most
significant credit risk to states in 2013.
"The risk that the fiscal cliff presents to the overall
economy is the biggest concern for state credit, as state
revenue systems quickly reflect changing economic conditions,"
said Laura Porter, managing director at the rating agency, in a
statement.
Washington's attention has recently focused on the tax
section of the cliff but political leaders in states, cities and
other parts of the public sector are growing increasingly
alarmed about the spending side.
The automatic spending cuts set to take effect early next
year are spread throughout the entire federal budget. This would
slice funds for states, many with revenues still bruised by the
2007-09 recession, and programs such as Medicaid that states
operate with federal reimbursements.
"Decisions that shift cost of services from the federal to
state governments, while requiring the states to provide the
same level of services, would be most concerning," the report
warned.