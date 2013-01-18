Jobless rates drop in almost all U.S. states in 2012

WASHINGTON Jan 18 In almost all U.S. states,
jobless rates ended 2012 lower than where they began, according
to Labor Department data released on Friday that also showed
unemployment rates fell from November in less than half the
states.
From December 2011, 42 states and the District of Columbia
registered unemployment rate decreases from a year earlier while
six states recorded increases, and two states had no change,
according to the report.
Since November, though, 22 states recorded unemployment rate
decreases, while 16 states and the District of Columbia
registered increases and 12 states had no change.
The monthly changes were less uniform across the country,
suggesting the speed of economic recovery varied geographically.
The national unemployment rate was 7.8 percent in December,
unchanged from November but down from 8.5 percent in December
2011.
North Dakota's rate ticked up from November to 3.2 percent,
although the state continued to have the lowest unemployment
rate in the nation due to the natural gas boom.
The rate was very close to that in December 2011, 3.3
percent, and, according to Michael Ziesch, co-manager of the
state's Labor Market Information agency, "December rates have
always posted an increase from (the) prior month as we see a
normal increase in seasonal unemployment."
Nevada and Rhode Island held the highest unemployment rates
in the country, 10.2 percent each in December, although both saw
the rates drop from the month before. For Rhode Island, it was
the lowest rate since March 2009.
Nevada had the biggest decline of all the states from
November, when its rate was 10.8 percent, helped by growth in
the state's large leisure and hospitality sector and by retail.
Moreover, its rate in December was the lowest since February
2009.
"I'm pleased that we've ended the year on a positive note,
with four straight months of decline in the unemployment rate
and a gain of nearly 19,000 jobs in December compared to a year
ago, but we have much more room for improvement," Governor Brian
Sandoval said in a statement.
In December, Florida's rate was the lowest since November
2008, 8 percent, and nearly 2 percentage points below its rate
in December 2011.
"Trends show that we are also experiencing growth in many
different economic indicators that are key to job creation.
Housing starts are on the rise, businesses and families continue
to move to Florida and more jobs are being created," said
Florida Gov. Rick Scott in a statement.
Cuts to local government staffs and construction crews in
December were offset by a growing services sector, state data
showed.
The trend will likely continue into 2013, with Standard &
Poor's saying on Thursday it expects "total nonfarm employment
growth to rise 1.6 percent in 2013," in the eastern Atlantic
region, which includes Florida, due to increasing tourism.
When looking at nonfarm payroll employment, 27 states added
jobs in December from November, while 23 lost jobs. New York's
increase of 35,100 jobs was the greatest in the country,
followed by New Jersey at 30,200. California shed the most the
jobs, 17,500, followed by Florida, 15,300.
The large jumps in New York and New Jersey, and increases in
neighboring Connecticut, likely showed the impact of Superstorm
Sandy, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Employers likely
cut jobs in November immediately after the storm, and then
boosted their payrolls in December, they said.
"Today's release, beyond confirming that Sandy did some
temporary damage to employment in New Jersey and New York,
doesn't really provide any new information: the labor market
continues its slow improvement along its all too familiar rocky
road," said Philippa Dunne and Doug Henwood, who track states'
economic conditions for The Liscio Report.