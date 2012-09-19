U.S. states' revenue gains slowed in Q2

Sept 19 Tax collectors for America's state governments cranked out a 10th straight quarter of gains in April, May and June but the overall 3 percent rise over a year earlier marked further slowing of revenue improvements, a study said on Wednesday.

Analyzing preliminary tax-collection data for 48 states, the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany, New York, said 40 state governments had gains in collections during 2012's second quarter and eight, including California, had drops.

"Personal income taxes showed a growth of 4.3 percent," the institute's Lucy Dadayan said in a summary. "Sales taxes reported relatively weak growth at 2.7 percent, and corporate income taxes declined by 4.7 percent."

California, which is the country's most populous state, reported a 4.9 percent drop, the biggest among the states in the second quarter and one likely reflecting expiration of temporary tax increases, according to Dadayan.

"Overall, state tax revenues are showing continued improvement, though the pace of growth has been slow in the last four quarters," Dadayan said.

In 2011's second quarter, the states reported tax-collection gains of 11.8 percent. Increases were 5.7 percent in 2011's third quarter, 3.5 percent in 2011's fourth quarter, and 4.7 percent during January, February and March of 2012.

For the 12 months ended June 30, when most states ended their fiscal years, preliminary data show an overall 4.1 percent increase in collections, according to the institute that closely tracks states' fiscal health.

"Every state except California and Delaware reported growth in overall tax collections for fiscal 2012, compared to fiscal 2011," Dadayan said.