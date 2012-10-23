State and local taxes highest in New York, lowest in Alaska

Oct 23 New York state residents have the highest
state and local taxes as a percentage of income in the United
States, while Alaskans have the lowest tax burden, according to
a report on Tuesday by the Tax Foundation.
The nonpartisan research organization found that in fiscal
2010, New York residents paid 12.8 percent of their incomes in
the taxes, while in Alaska, the taxes accounted for only 7
percent of incomes. In fiscal 2009, New York ranked just behind
New Jersey on the high end of taxes, while Alaska was the
lowest.
For the entire count r y, state and local taxes accounted for
9.9 percent of income, up slightly from 9.8 percent in fiscal
2009 but down from 10.3 percent in 1977, the foundation
reported.
Other high-tax states in fiscal 2010 were New Jersey at 12.4
percent, Connecticut at 12.3 percent, California at 11.2 percent
and Wisconsin at 11.1 percent. Low tax states were South Dakota
at 7.6 percent, Tennessee at 7.7 percent, and Louisiana and
Wyoming at 7.8 percent.
The foundation said it estimates the average total tax
burden for each state's residents, including in-state and
out-of-state taxes paid.
"Some states are able to shift significant portions of their
tax burdens to nonresidents, with Alaska being the most
aggressive," said Tax Foundation economist Elizabeth Malm in a
statement.
She added that Alaska uses its taxes on oil extraction "to
export over 75 percent of its tax collections to residents of
other states."
Other states like Nevada and Florida lower the tax burden of
their residents by taxing out-of-state tourists, according to
Malm, while on a nationwide basis more than a quarter of all
state and local taxes are collected from nonresidents.