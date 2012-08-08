Most US states leaving tax codes untouched, Calif measures loom

Aug 8 After years of shaking up their tax systems to address swift revenue drops, U.S. states have made only a few tax changes so far this year, creating a tiny impact and following last year's trend of avoiding increases, according to a report released by the National Conference of State Legislatures on We dne sday.

"Throughout the first half of this year, 2012 features the smallest aggregate tax cut - 0.2 percent - in the 32-year history of this report," said the bipartisan group, noting that voters in California will take up ballot measures to increase some taxes in November.

California Governor Jerry Brown in June signed a state budget that closed a nearly $16 billion deficit, with a plan that relies on voters approving a ballot measure that will boost sales taxes and income taxes on the wealthy.

In 2011, states enacted a net tax cut of 0.5 percent - the first since 2001.

So far in 2012, Idaho, Kansas and New York have reduced their taxes by more than 1 percent, while Illinois and Maryland hiked taxes by more than 1 percent. The rest "made no significant net tax change," the report said.

Kansas slashed income taxes, reducing revenues by $250 million, this fiscal year, which began on July 1, and by $850 million for next fiscal year. New York let a temporary income tax surcharge expire at the end of 2011 and then restructured its tax brackets to cut the levies for almost all earners.

Idaho's decision to lower the highest personal income tax rate led to a $31 million revenue loss.

On the other end of the spectrum, Maryland raised rates and lowered exemptions to generate nearly $250 million in additional revenue.

States tended to focus on high-income earners and inheritance and estate taxes in their changes, NCSL found.

"States also generated new revenues through fees, accelerations and other nontax actions, although activity here also was much lower than in past years," said the report.

When revenues collapsed due to the 2007-09 recession, many states legislated tax increases and some considered a wide range of new fees. In 2009, when the worst of the recession hit their budgets, states enacted $28.6 billion of increases, the largest in more than 15 years, NSCL records show.

But many of the tax increases were temporary and voters have shown little appetite to extend the measures or increase tax charges. In 2012, a dozen states increased fees, while no states cut them, according to NCSL.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in May said that states' revenues have become more volatile because of their reliance on income taxes. As investments make dramatic swings with a big impact on individual income, they largely affect the level of tax collections.