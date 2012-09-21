TABLE-US state unemployment rates in August

BRIEF-Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend
* Nike declares $0.18 quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept. 21 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in August and July. The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentages. July Aug 2012 2012 Alabama................ 8.3 8.5 Alaska................. 7.6 7.8 Arizona................ 8.3 8.3 Arkansas............... 7.3 7.3 California............. 10.7 10.6 Colorado............... 8.3 8.2 Connecticut............ 8.5 9.0 Delaware............... 6.8 6.9 District of Columbia... 8.9 8.8 Florida................ 8.8 8.8 Georgia................ 9.2 9.2 Hawaii................. 6.3 6.1 Idaho.................. 7.5 7.4 Illinois............... 8.9 9.1 Indiana................ 8.2 8.3 Iowa................... 5.3 5.5 Kansas................. 6.3 6.2 Kentucky............... 8.3 8.5 Louisiana.............. 7.6 7.4 Maine.................. 7.6 7.6 Maryland............... 7.0 7.1 Massachusetts.......... 6.1 6.3 Michigan............... 9.0 9.4 Minnesota.............. 5.8 5.9 Mississippi............ 9.2 9.1 Missouri............... 7.2 7.2 Montana................ 6.4 6.3 Nebraska............... 4.0 4.0 Nevada................. 12.0 12.1 New Hampshire.......... 5.4 5.7 New Jersey............. 9.8 9.9 New Mexico............. 6.6 6.5 New York............... 9.1 9.1 North Carolina......... 9.6 9.7 North Dakota........... 3.0 3.0 Ohio................... 7.2 7.2 Oklahoma............... 4.9 5.1 Oregon................. 8.7 8.9 Pennsylvania........... 7.9 8.1 Rhode Island........... 10.8 10.7 South Carolina......... 9.7 9.6 South Dakota........... 4.4 4.5 Tennessee.............. 8.4 8.5 Texas.................. 7.1 7.1 Utah................... 6.0 5.8 Vermont................ 5.0 5.3 Virginia............... 5.9 5.9 Washington............. 8.5 8.6 West Virginia.......... 7.3 7.5 Wisconsin.............. 7.3 7.5 Wyoming................ 5.6 5.7 Puerto Rico............ 13.7 13.5
* Halcon Resources announces the redemption of all remaining 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020
* Flowserve awarded significant contract to supply pumping equipment for Hengli integrated refining complex