TABLE-US state unemployment rates in December

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The following table shows seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in November and December. The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The following figures are in percentages. Nov. Dec. 2012 2012 Alabama................ 7.5 Alaska................. 6.7 7.1 Arizona................ 7.8 6.6 Arkansas............... 7.0 7.9 California............. 9.8 7.1 Colorado............... 7.7 9.8 Connecticut............ 8.9 7.6 Delaware............... 6.7 8.6 District of Columbia... 8.3 6.9 Florida................ 8.1 8.5 Georgia................ 8.5 8.0 Hawaii................. 5.3 8.6 Idaho.................. 6.8 5.2 Illinois............... 8.7 6.6 Indiana................ 8.0 8.7 Iowa................... 4.9 8.2 Kansas................. 5.4 4.9 Kentucky............... 8.2 5.4 Louisiana.............. 5.8 8.1 Maine.................. 7.2 5.5 Maryland............... 6.6 7.3 Massachusetts.......... 6.6 6.6 Michigan............... 8.9 6.7 Minnesota.............. 5.6 8.9 Mississippi............ 8.5 5.5 Missouri............... 6.7 8.6 Montana................ 5.8 6.7 Nebraska............... 3.7 5.7 Nevada................. 10.8 3.7 New Hampshire.......... 5.6 10.2 New Jersey............. 9.7 5.7 New Mexico............. 6.2 9.6 New York............... 8.3 6.4 North Carolina......... 9.1 8.2 North Dakota........... 3.1 9.2 Ohio................... 6.8 3.2 Oklahoma............... 5.2 6.7 Oregon................. 8.4 5.1 Pennsylvania........... 7.8 8.4 Rhode Island........... 10.4 7.9 South Carolina......... 8.3 10.2 South Dakota........... 4.4 8.4 Tennessee.............. 7.6 4.4 Texas.................. 6.2 7.6 Utah................... 5.1 6.1 Vermont................ 5.2 5.2 Virginia............... 5.6 5.1 Washington............. 7.7 5.5 West Virginia.......... 7.3 7.6 Wisconsin.............. 6.6 7.5 Wyoming................ 5.1 6.6 Puerto Rico............ 13.8 4.9 14.0
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
* U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of Indiana approved co's initiation of process to liquidate assets of company commencing on April 8