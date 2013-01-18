版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 23:39 BJT

TABLE-US state unemployment rates in December

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The following table shows
seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for U.S. states, Puerto
Rico and the District of Columbia in November and December.   
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Labor. The following figures are in percentages. 
    
                             Nov.   Dec.
                             2012   2012
 Alabama................      7.5  
 Alaska.................      6.7    7.1
 Arizona................      7.8    6.6
 Arkansas...............      7.0    7.9
 California.............      9.8    7.1
 Colorado...............      7.7    9.8
 Connecticut............      8.9    7.6
 Delaware...............      6.7    8.6
 District of Columbia...      8.3    6.9
 Florida................      8.1    8.5
 Georgia................      8.5    8.0
 Hawaii.................      5.3    8.6
 Idaho..................      6.8    5.2
 Illinois...............      8.7    6.6
 Indiana................      8.0    8.7
 Iowa...................      4.9    8.2
 Kansas.................      5.4    4.9
 Kentucky...............      8.2    5.4
 Louisiana..............      5.8    8.1
 Maine..................      7.2    5.5
 Maryland...............      6.6    7.3
 Massachusetts..........      6.6    6.6
 Michigan...............      8.9    6.7
 Minnesota..............      5.6    8.9
 Mississippi............      8.5    5.5
 Missouri...............      6.7    8.6
 Montana................      5.8    6.7
 Nebraska...............      3.7    5.7
 Nevada.................     10.8    3.7
 New Hampshire..........      5.6   10.2
 New Jersey.............      9.7    5.7
 New Mexico.............      6.2    9.6
 New York...............      8.3    6.4
 North Carolina.........      9.1    8.2
 North Dakota...........      3.1    9.2
 Ohio...................      6.8    3.2
 Oklahoma...............      5.2    6.7
 Oregon.................      8.4    5.1
 Pennsylvania...........      7.8    8.4
 Rhode Island...........     10.4    7.9
 South Carolina.........      8.3   10.2
 South Dakota...........      4.4    8.4
 Tennessee..............      7.6    4.4
 Texas..................      6.2    7.6
 Utah...................      5.1    6.1
 Vermont................      5.2    5.2
 Virginia...............      5.6    5.1
 Washington.............      7.7    5.5
 West Virginia..........      7.3    7.6
 Wisconsin..............      6.6    7.5
 Wyoming................      5.1    6.6
 Puerto Rico............     13.8    4.9
                                    14.0
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐