TABLE-US State unemployment rates in July

Aug 17 The following table shows seasonally
adjusted unemployment rates in U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the
District of Columbia in July and June.         
    The data was released on Friday by the U.S. Department of   
Labor. The following figures are in percentages.  
    
                                June       July
                                2012       2012
                                         
 Alabama................         7.8        8.3
 Alaska.................         7.2        7.7
 Arizona................         8.2        8.3
 Arkansas...............         7.2        7.3
 California.............        10.7       10.7
 Colorado...............         8.2        8.3
 Connecticut............         8.1        8.5
 Delaware...............         6.7        6.8
 District of Columbia...         9.1        8.9
 Florida................         8.6        8.8
 Georgia................         9.0        9.3
 Hawaii.................         6.4        6.4
 Idaho..................         7.7        7.5
 Illinois...............         8.7        8.9
 Indiana................         8.0        8.2
 Iowa...................         5.1        5.3
 Kansas.................         6.1        6.3
 Kentucky...............         8.2        8.3
 Louisiana..............         7.5        7.6
 Maine..................         7.5        7.6
 Maryland...............         6.9        7.0
 Massachusetts..........         6.0        6.1
 Michigan...............         8.6        9.0
 Minnesota..............         5.6        5.8
 Mississippi............         8.8        9.1
 Missouri...............         7.1        7.2
 Montana................         6.3        6.4
 Nebraska...............         3.9        4.0
 Nevada.................        11.6       12.0
 New Hampshire..........         5.1        5.4
 New Jersey.............         9.6        9.8
 New Mexico.............         6.5        6.6
 New York...............         8.9        9.1
 North Carolina.........         9.4        9.6
 North Dakota...........         2.9        3.0
 Ohio...................         7.2        7.2
 Oklahoma...............         4.7        4.9
 Oregon.................         8.5        8.7
 Pennsylvania...........         7.6        7.9
 Rhode Island...........        10.9       10.8
 South Carolina.........         9.4        9.6
 South Dakota...........         4.3        4.4
 Tennessee..............         8.1        8.4
 Texas..................         7.0        7.2
 Utah...................         6.0        6.0
 Vermont................         4.7        5.0
 Virginia...............         5.7        5.9
 Washington.............         8.3        8.5
 West Virginia..........         7.0        7.4
 Wisconsin..............         7.0        7.3
 Wyoming................         5.4        5.6
 Puerto Rico............        13.8       13.7
                                         
                                         
 
 
