Virginia revenue grows in October but state eying US budget cuts

WASHINGTON Nov 13 Virginia's revenue shot up
last month, but the state's governor on Tuesday warned that
federal budget battles could cut off the its gathering fiscal
strength.
Virginia's total general fund revenue collections soared
15.7 percent in October from a year before, after shrinking by a
slight 0.7 percent in September.
Governor Bob McDonnell warned in a statement that "the
continuing uncertainty surrounding our federal government's
financial outlook and the looming 'fiscal cliff' mean Virginia
must look beyond these short-term increases and prudently
prepare for how to weather any potential financial challenges in
the coming months."
McDonnell has asked all state agencies to submit plans to
reduce their spending by 4 percent in case the federal
government cannot reach a tax and spending deal soon.
At the end of the year, the so-called Bush tax cuts will
expire just as automatic spending cuts kick in. The anticipated
contraction in consumer spending from people putting more of
their money toward paying taxes, mixed with the sudden shock of
austerity, have economists and policymakers warning that the
country could fall off a "fiscal cliff."
Virginia and other states with a heavy military presence
face an additional economic threat as the spending cuts are also
expected to affect the U.S. armed forces.
The state weathered the 2007-09 recession better than most
and entered the recovery quickly, largely due to contractors and
others in the state who work closely with the nearby U.S.
capital.
"A failure to find a resolution prior to this fast
approaching deadline would have negative economic consequences
on all the states, Virginia included," McDonnell said. "At this
time we are simply preparing for this possible, but still
avoidable, outcome."