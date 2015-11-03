U.S. sets preliminary import duties on corrosion-resistant steel

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The United States on Tuesday set preliminary import duties on corrosion-resistant steel products from China, India, Italy and South Korea saying they were produced using unfair government support.

The preliminary decision from the Department of Commerce set duties of up to 235.66 percent on imports from China, including from Baoshan Iron & Steel Co and Handan Iron & Steel Group.

Imports from India, including from JSW Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Steels Ltd, face duties of up to 7.71 percent after a complaint by United States Steel Corporation , Nucor Corporation, ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel Corporation.

Most South Korean companies, including Dongbu Steel Co. , had duties set at 1.37 percent and most Italian companies at 13.06 percent. The Department of Commerce, which decided against duties for goods from Taiwan, is due to hand down its final decision by Jan. 18.

More than $1.5 billion worth of steel treated with metals including zinc and aluminum was imported from the affected countries in 2014. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Crosby)