UPDATE 1-U.S. affirms duties on steel from Brazil, India, UK, South Korea

(Adds background, paragraphs four to end)
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The U.S. International Trade
Commission voted on Friday to lock in duties on imports of
cold-rolled steel flat products from Brazil, India, South Korea
and Britain but said imports from Russia were not injuring the
U.S. industry.
The U.S. Commerce Department had previously found the
products from Brazil, India, South Korea and Russia were being
unfairly subsidized and sold in the United States at below fair
value, and that the products from Britain were also being
dumped.
In the case of Brazil, India, South Korea and Britain, the
ITC said their imports were harming the U.S. industry, a finding
that effectively locked in place duties proposed by the Commerce
Department that range as high as 58.36 percent.
Russian imports will not face duties, because of a lack of a
finding of injury.
After the Commerce Department's finding in July, Brazil
indicated it would challenge any duties on its products at the
World Trade Organization. Brazilian exports are dominated by
Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional and Usinas Siderurgicas de
Minas Gerais SA.
Other companies whose exports are affected by the decision
include South Korean steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai
Steel Co, Indian producer JSW Steel Ltd
and a British subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.
Cold-rolled steel is used in automotive body panels,
appliances, shipping containers and construction.
U.S. officials launched probes into the imports after being
petitioned by AK Steel Corp, a subsidiary of AK Steel Holding Co
; ArcelorMittal USA LLC, a unit of ArcelorMittal SA
; Nucor Corp ; Steel Dynamics Inc ; and
United States Steel Corp.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander and
Steve Orlofsky)