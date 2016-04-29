U.S. launches probe of imports of certain carbon, steel plates

UPDATE 3-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday it had launched trade investigations into imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from a number of countries, including Brazil, China and Korea.
The investigations were launched at the request of ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises, the department said.
It said it initiated anti-dumping duty probes of so-called CTL plate from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, South Africa, Taiwan and Turkey.
At the same time, it launched countervailing duty investigations into imports coming from Brazil, China and Korea.
The department said the U.S. International Trade Commission was scheduled to make its preliminary determination of whether U.S. producers were injured on or before May 23. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.