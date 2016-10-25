U.S. locks in duties on certain Indian steel pipes

WASHINGTON Oct 25 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday voted to lock in duties on imports of welded stainless pressure pipe from India as it affirmed the goods were harming the U.S. industry.

The action finalizes provisional duties of up to 13.3 percent set by the Commerce Department after it found India was dumping the pipe in the United States at below market value and unfairly subsidizing the products. The pipe is used to transport fluids at high temperatures and pressures in the petrochemical, oil and gas and other industries.

The decision was in response to a complaint brought last year by Bristol Metals, a subsidiary of U.S. steel products maker Synalloy Corp ; Outokumpu Stainless Pipe, a subsidiary of Finland's Outokumpu ; Felker Brothers Corp; and Marcegaglia USA.

In 2015, imports of the products from India were valued at an estimated $33.1 million, according to the Commerce Department. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)