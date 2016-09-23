U.S. moves toward finalizing duties on certain Indian steel pipe

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said India was dumping welded stainless pressure pipe in the United States at below market value and unfairly subsidizing the products.
The final determination is a further step toward locking in U.S. duties on the imports, which the department said would range up to 13.3 percent. The pipes are used to transport fluids at high temperatures and pressures, and are used in the petrochemical, oil and gas and other industries.
The duties will become final if the International Trade Commission determines the U.S. industry was being harmed. The department said a final ITC decision was due on Nov. 6.
Bristol Metals, a subsidiary of U.S. steel products maker Synalloy Corp, Outokumpu Stainless Pipe, a subsidiary of Finnish firm Outokumpu, Felker Brothers Corp and Marcegaglia USA brought the case last year.
In 2015, imports of the products from India were valued at an estimated $33.1 million, the department said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.