U.S. sets duties on imported steel nails in preliminary decision

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday set preliminary import duties on steel nails from South Korea, Malaysia, Oman and Vietnam after finding they were being sold below cost in the United States.
But it said nails from Taiwan had not been dumped, sparing them from duties. Duties on nails from the other countries range from 2.13 percent to 323.99 percent.
The complaint was lodged by Mid Continent Steel & Wire, the largest bulk pallet nail manufacturer in the United States.
Commerce had earlier set preliminary anti-subsidy duties on Vietnamese imports.
Final decisions from Commerce and the International Trade Commission are due in mid-2015. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool)
LONDON, April 19 The chief executive of BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in" and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.