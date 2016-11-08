REFILE-U.S. probe finds dumping of steel plate from nine producers

(Changes to producers from nations in headline)

WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The department said in a statement it established preliminary antidumping duties of up to 130.63 percent, on an Italian company. The finding followed an investigation prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)