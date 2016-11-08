REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. probe finds dumping of steel plate from nine exporters

(Changes to exporters from nations in headline)
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Monday it had made a preliminary finding of dumping of
certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL)
plate from Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy,
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
The department said in a statement it established
preliminary antidumping duties of up to 130.63 percent, on an
Italian company. The finding followed an investigation prompted
by a petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of
ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB, it said.
In the Austria investigation, the department set a
preliminary dumping margin of 41.97 percent for Voestalpine AG
and other exporters. In the case of Belgium, the
margins ranged from 2.41 percent to 8.98 percent.
For China's Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co Ltd,
the margin was set at 68.27 percent.
Margins were set at 12.97 percent and 4.26 percent for
Dillinger France SA and Industeel France SA, respectively, and
for all other French exporters at 8.62 percent.
Germany's AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke was assigned a
preliminary dumping margin of 6.56 percent, as were all other
German exporters of CTL plate.
In Italy, NLMK Verona SpA and Officine Tecnosider were
assigned margins of 12.53 percent and 6.10 percent,
respectively. Marcegaglia SpA declined to participate and was
assigned a preliminary margin of 130.63 percent. A margin of
8.34 percent was set for all other Italian exporters.
A preliminary antidumping margin of 14.96 percent was set
for Japan's Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd, while a
margin of 48.64 percent was established for JFE Steel Corp and
Shimabun Corp, which declined to participate in the probe. A
margin of 14.96 percent was set for all other Japanese
exporters.
For South Korea's POSCO, the margin was set at
6.82 percent.
Taiwan's Shang Chen Steel Co Ltd and China Steel Corp
received preliminary dumping margins of 3.51 percent and 28
percent, respectively, while those for other Taiwanese producers
were set at 3.51 percent.
In 2015, U.S. imports of CTL plate were estimated as
follows: from Austria, $14.2 million; from Belgium, $19.8
million; from China, $70.3 million; from France, $179 million;
from Germany, $196.2 million; from Italy, $37 million; from
Japan, $54.9 million; from South Korea, $210 million; and
Taiwan, $21 million.
It is used in a wide range of applications, including in
buildings and bridgework; agricultural, construction and mining
equipment; machine parts and tooling; ships, rail cars, tankers
and barges; and large-diameter pipe.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)