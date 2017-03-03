版本:
U.S. finds China steel plate imports injure U.S. industry

WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.

The finding allows for the final imposition of duties by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The investigation into the imports was prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
