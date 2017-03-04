UPDATE 1-U.S. finds China steel plate imports injure U.S. industry

(Adds Chinese comment)
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the
U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization
of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from
China.
The finding allows for the final imposition of duties by the
U.S. Commerce Department.
The investigation into the imports was prompted by a
petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of
ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB.
China's Ministry of Commerce, however, said issues in the
U.S. steel industry were not related to Chinese imports,
pointing to obsolete equipment and subsequent low yields as the
reason for decreased profits.
In a statement, Wang Hejun, head of China's trade remedy and
investigation bureau, called on the U.S. to make "objective"
judgments to avoid negative impacts on trade relations between
the two countries.
European Union regulators last month imposed anti-dumping
duties of between 65.1 percent and 73.7 percent on imports of
heavy plate non-alloy or other alloy steel, spurring concern
form China.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Additional reporting by Cate Cadell
in Beijing; Editing by Richard Pullin)