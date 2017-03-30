U.S. finds dumping of certain steel plate from 7 producers, slaps on duties

WASHINGTON, March 30 The Department of Commerce
made a final finding that seven foreign producers dumped certain
carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate in the U.S.
market, allowing for imposition of duties ranging from 3.6
percent to 148.2 percent, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on
Thursday.
The dumping determinations apply to imports of the CTL plate
from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan, Ross said. In addition, there was a final
finding of subsidization of South Korean imports, leading to a
countervailing duty of 4.31 percent being slapped on those
products, he said at a department event.
