UPDATE 2-U.S. imposes duties after finding seven producers dumped steel plate

WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Department of
Commerce made a final finding that seven foreign producers
dumped certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate in the
U.S. market, allowing it to impose duties ranging from 3.62
percent to 148 percent, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on
Thursday.
The determinations of dumping, or selling a product below
its fair price, apply to imports of CTL plate from Austria,
Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan,
Ross said.
In addition, there was a final finding that South Korean
imports were subsidized, leading to a countervailing duty of
4.31 percent being slapped on those products, he said at a
department event.
"A healthy steel industry is critical to our economy and
manufacturing base, yet our steel industry today is under
assault from foreign producers that dump and subsidize their
exports," Ross told the audience.
In 2015, imports of CTL plate from the seven producers
totaled $732 million, with those from Austria, Belgium, France,
Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Taiwan valued at an estimated
$14.2 million, $19.8 million, $179 million, $196.2 million, $37
million, $54.9 million, $210 million and $21 million,
respectively, department figures show. (bit.ly/2mSZM1Z)
Cut-to-length steel is used in a wide range of applications,
including buildings and bridgework; agricultural, construction
and mining equipment; machine parts and tooling; ships, rail
cars, tankers and barges; and large-diameter pipe.
The finding followed an investigation prompted by a petition
from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal
SA and SSAB AB.
For Austrian producers and exporters, dumping duties on the
Voestalpine group and all others were set at 53.72
percent.
They were 5.4 percent for Industeel Belgium, 51.78 percent
for the NLMK Belgium group and 5.4 percent for all other Belgium
producers and exporters.
Among French manufacturers and exporters, duty rates were
set at 148.02 percent for Industeel France and 8.62 percent for
Dillinger France and all others.
In Germany, duties were set at 5.38 percent for AG der
Dillinger Hüttenwerke, 22.90 percent for the Salzgitter group
and 21.03 percent for all other exporters and
producers.
A spokesman for Salzgitter confirmed the company was facing
duties, saying the decision to impose the duties and the level
of them were incomprehensible.
In Italy, the department set anti-dumping duty rates of 6.08
percent for Officine Tecnosider, 22.19 percent for Marcegaglia
SpA and NLMK Verona SpA and 6.08 percent for all other producers
and exporters.
Among Japanese producers and exporters, Tokyo Steel
Manufacturing Co Ltd was hit with a duty rate of 14.79
percent. A rate of 48.67 percent was imposed on JFE Steel Corp
and Shimabun Corp, and for all others it was set at 14.79
percent.
Taiwanese companies Shang Chen Steel Co Ltd and China Steel
Corp had anti-dumping duties of 3.62 percent and 6.95
percent, respectively, imposed on them. The rate for other
producers and exporters was set at 5.29 percent.
For South Korea, the department imposed an anti-dumping duty
of 7.39 percent on POSCO, as well as a
countervailing duty of 4.31 percent to account for subsidies.
The same rates apply to all other producers and exporters.
The findings allow the department to ask U.S. Customs
authorities to collect cash deposits from exporters based on
those rates.
On March 3, in a decision stemming from the same
investigation, the U.S. International Trade Commission said it
had made a final finding that U.S. industry was being harmed by
the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy
steel CTL plate from China. That allows for the final imposition
of duties by the Commerce Department on China's producers and
exporters of the plate.
