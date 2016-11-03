版本:
U.S. ITC to continue probe into rebar exports from Japan, Taiwan, Turkey

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had voted to continue investigations into exports of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Japan, Taiwan and Turkey.

The ITC said in a statement it "has made affirmative determinations in its preliminary phase antidumping and countervailing duty investigations" into the imports.

Its investigation followed a petition from the Rebar Trade Action Coalition and members Bayou Steel Group, Byer Steel Group Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc , Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

