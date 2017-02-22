U.S. says rebar from Turkey subsidized, sets preliminary duties

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
WASHINGTON Feb 22 The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it found that imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from one producer in Turkey were being subsidized and it set preliminary duties on the products of 3.47 percent.
The preliminary decision came in a response to a complaint from the Rebar Trade Action Coalition and its members: Bayou Steel Group, Byer Steel Group Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc.
The preliminary countervailing duty applies to privately owned Habas Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endustrisi AS, the department said in a statement. Imports of rebar from Turkey were worth an estimated $674.40 million in 2015, it said.
A final determination by the Commerce Department was expected on or about May 16, 2017, it said.
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.